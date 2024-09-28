Eureka Savings Bank contributes $7,000 to Horizon House building project

Eureka Savings Bank donated $7,000 to Horizon house of the Illinois Vallley on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Horion House in La Salle. Gathered at the check presentation were (from left) Michelle Rich, Horizon House CEO, Sarah Landeros and Stacie Sines from Eureka Savings Bank and John McCormick, president of Eureka Savings Bank. The money will go to the Horizon House United Future Building Project. (Photo Provided By Carol Fesco)

Eureka Savings Bank is making an investment in the future of Horizon House with a $7,000 contribution to the HH United Future Building Project.

Earlier this year, Horizon House kicked off the HH United Future Building Project to consolidate its two large administrative/warehouse buildings into one site at their Plank Road location. The Plank Road building is being rebuilt completely to an innovative redesign to allow HH to operate more efficiently, respond to service delivery changes and anticipate future service needs.

To prepare for this project, all of the office staff who were working in the Plank Road building have temporarily relocated to HH building at 4140 Progress Blvd. in Peru. The individuals who were receiving day services at Plank Road are being served in two community locations.

Throughout the years, HH has made many significant physical and programmatic changes in response to the shifting needs of the people with disabilities they serve. Their ability over the years to embrace change has enabled them to survive, thrive, and become the Horizon House they are today.

“We are excited to help Horizon House with their building project?” said John McCormick, Eureka Savings Bank president. “Horizon House continues to admirably serve our community and Eureka Savings Bank is proud to be involved with them. Similar to us, they are always looking for the best ways to serve their clients and communities.”

The HH United Future Building Project will ensure that Horizon House will be the first choice of people with developmental disabilities for opportunities to learn, grow, thrive and connect for many years to come.

To learn more about the Horizon House United Future Building Project, contact Carol Fesco at 815-223-4488 ext. 103 or cfesco@hhperu.org.