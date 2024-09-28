BCR boys golf regional preview capsules

Hall's Landen Plym gets out of a bunker during the Pirate Invitational golf meet on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at Deer Park Golf Course in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Where: Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley

Area schools: Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede

Other schools: El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, Henry-Senachwine, Marquette, Midland, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Princeville, Roanoke-Benson, Woodland

Note worthy: The Red Devils and Bruins are coming home for regionals and they are looking to take full advantage at Spring Golf Course. Hall will be one of the favorites with a record of 11-1 coming off its recent championship at the Princeton Invite. “We are looking forward to having the home-course advantage at Spring Creek, but we’re not going to take anything for granted since there will be some solid teams there. With that being said, even though the goal in regionals is to be top three and advance, our mindset will being on winning,” Hall coach Mason Kimberley said. ... Senior Hall ace Landen Plym, the two-time BCR Golfer of the Year and returning sectional qualifier, is averaging 36.5. He placed second in the recent Three Rivers meet to lead the Red Devils to a runner-up finish. He’ll be joined in the regional quest by teammates Noah Plym (40.3), his cousin, and Jake Diaz (41.3), Johnni Escatel (43.5) and Joe Perez (43.7). ... St. Bede junior Abe Wiesbrock is a returning sectional qualifier who averaged 45.5 last fall. ... Defending champ El Paso-Gridley brings back four of its top six golfers from last year.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional.

1A Eastland Regional

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Where: Lake Carroll Golf Course in Lanark

Area schools: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley

Other schools: Alleman, *Earlville, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Eastland, Indian Creek, *Morrison, Newman, Oregon, Polo, Riverdale, West Carroll

Note worthy: The Storm bring backs their top five scorers from last year’s sectional qualifying team that placed third at the Riverdale Regional. Junior ace Wyatt Novotny led the Storm with a round of 76 and became the only Bureau Valley golfer to advance to state last year, placing sixth at the Sherrard Sectional. Also back for the Storm are seniors Landen Birdsley and Landon Smith and juniors Logan Philhower and Atticus Middleton.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Rockford Lutheran Sectional.

* Indicates school has individual golfers only and does not field a full team

2A Sterling Regional

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Where: Emerald Golf Course in Sterling

Area schools: Princeton

Other schools: Byron, Dixon, Geneseo, Kewanee, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling, Stillman Valley

Note worthy: The Tigers placed third in the recent Three Rivers meet, led by medal winners Jackson Mason, who took fourth, and Luke Smith, who was seventh. They hope to match or better that performance to qualify for sectional. “We had a good day at our conference tournament for several boys,” PHS coach Brandon Crawford. “I’m hoping that we are able to build off of our recent strides and continue to manage our way successfully around the course. If they are able to maintain control of their emotions and continue playing one step, one swing, and one hole at a time, I like our chances.” ... Mason leads the Tigers with a 41 average and Smiths shoots at a 43 clip while both Jayden Fulkerson and Kaiden Coomer come in with 45s.

Advancement: The top three teams and 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the Kaneland Sectional.