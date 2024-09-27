OSF HealthCare unveils ‘Faith’s Closet’ to honor late nurse

OSF HealthCare's memorial to Faith McNamara, an Emergency Department nurse who lost her battle with cancer in 2023, is Faith's Closet, which will provide clothing to patients in need upon discharge from the Emergency Department. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

In collaboration with the OSF HealthCare Foundation, OSF HealthCare staff came together on Tuesday to unveil “Faith’s Closet,” a legacy project remembering Faith McNamara, an Emergency Department nurse who died of cancer on Aug. 10, 2023.

Faith’s Closet will continue McNamara’s legacy by providing clothing to patients in need upon discharge from the Emergency Department.

“I can’t tell you how many times Faith would call me from work asking me to bring items for a patient,” Dan McNamara, McNamara’s husband, said in a news release from OSF HealthCare. “This would make her so happy to know that she’s still caring for people in need.”

(Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

The project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and Peru, OSF Center for Health in Streator, the OSF HealthCare Foundation, donations given to the OSF Foundation by family and friends and the contribution of artwork from the Open Space Art Gallery & Studio, according to the release.

“The OSF Foundation truly enjoys supporting legacy projects, like ‘Faith’s Closet,’ that benefit our communities,” said Cherie Reynolds, director of the OSF Foundation in the Interstate 80 area, in the release. “In addition, it’s a memorable way to honor those who have made a lasting impact.”

The dedication and blessing of ‘Faith’s Closet’ marks the first of three installations planned for OSF emergency departments across the I-80 region, according to the release.

For more information, contact Reynolds at Cherie.R.Reynolds@osfhealthcare.org.