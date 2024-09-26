State Sen. Win Stoller to host traveling office hours in Bureau, La Salle counties

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, announced his staff will be on hand throughout the 37th District during the month of October for traveling office hours, including stops in Bureau and La Salle counties. (Photo Provided by Win Stoller )

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, announced his staff will be on hand throughout the 37th District during the month of October for traveling office hours, including stops in Bureau and La Salle counties.

“My team is working hard around the 37th District to provide constituent services across the entire district this fall,” Stoller said in a news release. “With a dozen different locations planned for traveling office hours in October, I hope my team can help assist you with any state-government related matter you may have.”

Traveling office hours in October will be held as follows:

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2: Earlville Public Library, 205 W. Winthrop St.

10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 7: La Moille Clarion Library District, 81 N. Main St.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Walnut Public Library, 101 Heaton St.

3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7: Ohio Public Library, 112 N. Main St.

10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 9: Mineral - Gold Public Library, 120 E. Main St.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9: Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

For more information on Stoller’s traveling office hours, call his Dixon District Office at 815-677-9945. No appointments are necessary for traveling office hours.