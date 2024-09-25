Ottawa cross country wins at Catlin Park; Marlie Orlandi 4th at I-8 Meet: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Ottawa’s Marlie Orlandi tees off on the third hole Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, during the Interstate 8 Meet at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Cross country

Ottawa girls, boys win at Catlin: At Catlin Park on Tuesday, the host Pirates won a girls meet over Plano and boys meet over both Plano and Somonauk on senior day.

Winning the girls event was Georgia Kirkpatrick (1st, 22:01), with Ottawa teammates Shaylen Quinn (2nd, 22:48), Makenzie Blazys (3rd, 22:57) and Addyson Miller (4th, 23:09) all adding top-five finishes.

For the boys, Lucas Farabaugh (3rd, 18:58), Atlas Brown (4th, 19:01) and Kaleb Nimke (5th, 19:07) placed in the individual top five.

Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell (1st, 17:19) won the boys race by 23 seconds over the runner-up, Plano’s Alejandro Delgado.

Girls golf

Orlandi, Ottawa 4th at I-8 Meet: At Sycamore Country Club, Ottawa placed fourth of four full teams at the 2024 Interstate 8 Conference Meet held Tuesday, with Marlie Orlandi finishing fourth as an individual with her 18-hole round of 99.

Payton Bruck (13th, 115), Sam Rivera (18th, 120) and Lila Windy (19th, 122) also placed in the top 20 for Ottawa.

Kaneland won the team championship.

Girls volleyball

Lisle 2, Streator 0: At Lisle, the visiting Bulldogs (8-7-2 overall, 6-2 Illinois Central Eight) suffered the 25-21, 25-19 ICE defeat. Mya Zavada (two kills, two blocks) and Aubrey Jacobs (11 kills, six assists) led the Streator effort.

Newark 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the visiting Norsemen (11-6 overall, 5-0 Little Ten) handled the Little Giants 25-4, 25-12. Heather Buhle (four kills, nine aces), Rylie Carlson (four kills) and Taylor Jeffers (seven assists) paced victorious Newark.

Somonauk 2, Serena 1: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (4-5 overall, 3-2 Little Ten) survived a three-match LTC battle over the Huskers, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19. Bella Rolf (eight kills), Ady Werner (14 digs), Addie Britt (10 digs, 10 service points), Calli Snider (10 digs), Aubrey Chiavario (two blocks) and Abby Hohmann (two blocks) led Somonauk.

Jenna Setchell and Kendall Whiteaker led Serena at the net.