Hall tops Newman in Three Rivers East volleyball play: BCR Roundup, Tuesday, Sept. 24

LaMoille's Claire Lovgren and Olivia Sadnick guard the net against Hiawatha Tuesday at Dean Madsen Gymnasium at LaMoille. (Hal Adkins)

Volleyball

Hall 2, Newman 0: The Red Devils won a Three Rivers East match at Sterling Tuesday, defeating the Comets 25-22, 25-18

E-P 2, Princeton 0: The host Panthers defeated Tigresses 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a Three Rivers East match Tuesday.

Kathy Maciczak had five kills for PHS and Caroline Keutzer and Keely Lawson added four each. Keutzer also had a team-high 10 points, while Lawson (3 aces) had nine points and Keighley Davis (3 aces), Ellie Harp and Camryn Driscoll chipped in eight apiece. Makayla Hecht dished out 14 assists to go with nine digs.

Hiawatha 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost to the Hawks in Little Ten Conference play at Dean Madsen Gymnasium in LaMoille, falling 25-19, 25-14

Boys soccer

Mendota 9, Princeton 0: The Trojans blanked the Tigers in a Three Rivers match on the Trojans turf.