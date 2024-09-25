September 25, 2024
Bureau County car shows set for October

Shows will be held in Walnut, DePue and Princeton

By Kevin Hieronymus
The month of October means car shows in Bureau County.

At Walnut: The Walnut Fall Fest Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 in downtown Walnut.

The show is open to all makes and models, including classics, rat rods and muscle cars.

There is a $10 entry fee with door prizes, dash plaques and a 50-50 raffle available. Proceeds will benefit the W.C.C.B Hot Rod Camp.

At DePue: The Cruise Night in DePue Night will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the DePue Village Parking lot next to Casey’s, sponsored by the Silver Dome.

There will be trophies, a car parade, food, music and more.

The rain date is Thursday, Oct. 17.

At Princeton: The 20th annual Illinois Valley Toy Run will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Soldiers and Sailors Park, South Main St. in Princeton.

The entry fee is a new $10 unwrapped toy for a boy or girl of any age.

Scheduled to appear are an authentic replica of the Starsky and Hutch Car and other Hollywood cars. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and music provided by AMC Sound DJ Service.

There will also be a 40-mile round trip countryside cruise, which typically includes a different route each year.

For more information on any show, call 815-342-2660.

