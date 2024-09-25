Bureau County car shows set for October

The month of October means car shows in Bureau County. (Derek Barichello)

At Walnut: The Walnut Fall Fest Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 in downtown Walnut.

The show is open to all makes and models, including classics, rat rods and muscle cars.

There is a $10 entry fee with door prizes, dash plaques and a 50-50 raffle available. Proceeds will benefit the W.C.C.B Hot Rod Camp.

At DePue: The Cruise Night in DePue Night will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the DePue Village Parking lot next to Casey’s, sponsored by the Silver Dome.

There will be trophies, a car parade, food, music and more.

The rain date is Thursday, Oct. 17.

At Princeton: The 20th annual Illinois Valley Toy Run will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Soldiers and Sailors Park, South Main St. in Princeton.

The entry fee is a new $10 unwrapped toy for a boy or girl of any age.

Scheduled to appear are an authentic replica of the Starsky and Hutch Car and other Hollywood cars. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and music provided by AMC Sound DJ Service.

There will also be a 40-mile round trip countryside cruise, which typically includes a different route each year.

For more information on any show, call 815-342-2660.

