Vets 4 Vets to meet regularly in Peru to help veterans gain access to services

Local nonprofit Vets 4 Vets and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm will host an informal meetup 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, for veterans at Peru McDonald’s, 5251 Trompeter Road, near Interstate 80. (Tom Collins)

This will be the first of monthly Vets 4 Vets meetups at McDonald’s on the first of every month to help veterans gain access to health care and other important services, listen to the needs of area vets and create a community network. All veterans are invited to attend. Find Vets 4 Vets on Facebook or visit jankowilke.com.