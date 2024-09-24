September 24, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Vets 4 Vets to meet regularly in Peru to help veterans gain access to services

Meeting set first of every month at McDonald’s

By Shaw Local News Network
Veterans, boy scouts and cub scouts process to Memorial Day services Monday, May 27, 2024, in Washington Park, Peru. The Peru Veterans Memorial Group honored former state Sen. Gary Dahl, who died Oct. 1, at this year's observances for all the work Dahl had done on behalf of veterans in the Illinois Valley.

Local nonprofit Vets 4 Vets and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm will host an informal meetup 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, for veterans at Peru McDonald’s, 5251 Trompeter Road, near Interstate 80. (Tom Collins)

Local nonprofit Vets 4 Vets and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm will host an informal meetup 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, for veterans at Peru McDonald’s, 5251 Trompeter Road, near Interstate 80.

This will be the first of monthly Vets 4 Vets meetups at McDonald’s on the first of every month to help veterans gain access to health care and other important services, listen to the needs of area vets and create a community network. All veterans are invited to attend. Find Vets 4 Vets on Facebook or visit jankowilke.com.

Have a Question about this article?