Ohio, Ill. to host blood drive Oct. 9

The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, those giving platelets and those who have never given before, are needed, the agency said in a Monday news release.

A blood drive is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Ohio High School, 103 S. Memorial St.

Three out of 100 Americans donate blood. With the blood supply still at critical levels, every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on lifesaving transfusions, including car accident victims and those living with sickle cell disease, get the care they need, the Red Cross said in a news release.

Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give by Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Those who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.