Landen Plym, Hall place second in Three Rivers Meet: BCR roundup for Monday, Sept. 23

Landen Plym (left) and Noah Plym both medaled in the top 10 to lead Hall to a runner-up finish in the Three Rivers Conference golf meet at Sherrard on Monday. Landen Plym placed second and Noah Plym was eighth. (Photo provided)

Boys golf

At Sherrard: Hall’s Landen Plym (74) placed second and Princeton’s Jackson Mason (79) placed fourth in Monday’s Three Rivers Conference Meet at Lake Fyre Golf Club.

Princeton’s Luke Smith, seventh at 83, and Hall’s Noah Plym, eighth at 84, also medaled.

Riverdale (316) claimed the conference championship with Hall (334) second and Princeton (343) third.

Also scoring for Hall were Johnni Escatel (87) in 13th and Joseph Perez (89) in 21st with Jacob Diaz adding a 95 and Ian Quartucci a 100.

Scorers for Princeton included Jayden Fulkerson (86) in 11th and Kaiden Coomer (95) in 32nd with Nolan Kloepping adding a 97 and Andrew Boughton a 107.

Princeton's Jackson Mason (left) placed third and Luke Smith was seventh in Monday's Three Rivers Golf Meet at Sherrard. The Tigers placed third as a team. (Photo provided)

Girls golf

At Princeton: Addie Carr claimed medalist honors with a 44 to lead Princeton to a swee over Wethersfield (220) and Orion (234) Monday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

Halli Peterson and Hanna Clairborne each shot 49s with Reese Reviglio adding a 51, Sam Woolley a 54 and Illyana Jones a 63.

At Spring Valley: Allie Thome shot a medalist 39 to lead La Salle-Peru (182) to a dual victory over host St. Bede (223) at Spring Creek.

Anna Cyrocki had a 50 and Mae Haganbau added a 53 for St. Bede.

At Port Byron: Bureau Valley’s Michaela Noder shot a 55 and Faith Hanson had a 57 in a dual with Riverdale at Byron Hills Golf Course.

Volleyball

Bureau Valley 2, Annawan 0: The Storm won a nonconference match at Annawan Monday, defeating the Bravettes 25-23, 25-17.

For Bureau Valley Kinley Canady had nine kills with 13 digs, Taylor Neuhalfen had eight kills, nine digs, two aces and six points, Libby Endress had eight digs and 21 assists, Lesleigh Maynard had 11 digs, Landry Hitzler had five digs seven points and Emma Stull added four kills and two blocks.