La Salle-Peru High School names 2024 homecoming court

The 2024 La Salle-Peru High School class attendants and the 2024 king/queen were announced during the variety show Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Sellett Gym. (Photo Provided by Matt Baker)

The 2024 La Salle-Peru High School class attendants and the 2024 homecoming king and queen were announced during the variety show Monday night in Sellett Gym.

Homecoming king and queen are seniors Peyton Cumming and Sophie Ploch.

Freshman attendants are Madyson Putman and Griffin Kellett; sophomore attendants are Mallory Van Duzer and Gianni Verucchi; junior attendants are Claire Boudreau, Victoria Campbell, Marissa Windsor, Bo Weitl, Collin Kalsto, and Joey Gallicchio; and senior attendants are Elena Leone, Nathali Aguirre, Jordan Whaley, Andy Medina, Jason Curran, and Josh Bickford.

The annual Homecoming Variety Show also featured 14 student performances.