The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Utica fire station, on Route 178 just south of Casey’s.

A presentation will be given by members of the DrumFit group that meets at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottawa, under the direction of Sue Seally.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. For information, call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry is in the back of the building.