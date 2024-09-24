Bureau Valley to host ‘Pink Out’ breast cancer awareness night Friday

The Bureau Valley Storm football team is hosting a "Pink Out" Night to benefit the Believe Foundation. (Photo provided)

The Bureau Valley High School football team is hosting a Breast Cancer “Pink Out” Awareness Night for Friday’s football game and is challenging all Bureau County schools to join them.

Bureau Valley’s event will benefit the Believe Foundation, which is located in Princeton and helps all Bureau County residents with expenses while battling cancer.

This is the third year Bureau Valley has held a “Pink Out” night. It donated $1,500 last year and hopes to raise more than $2,000 this year.

“We hope to start a trend in Bureau County and raise money for a great foundation,” event sponsor Barb Patnoe said.

Bureau Valley is selling raffle baskets for Friday’s event and BVHS seniors are selling pink bracelets for a donation, bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.

The Storm will be playing Knoxville on Friday in a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference game.