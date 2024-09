A bridge on Meridian Road (East 0th Road) in Troy Grove Township will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Monday, Sept. 30. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The La Salle County Highway Department said in a Monday news release that the bridge in question is located 500 feet north of North 39th Road on the county line about 2 miles west of Route 251 on the County Line. The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 15, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.