Oglesby Union Church, 100 E. Walnut St., will host a six-week course called “Restoration” beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. (Photo provided)

Oglesby Union Church, 100 E. Walnut St., will host a six-week course called “Restoration” beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The course is designed to help people restore their lives back to the way God intended when He created them, according to a new release from the church. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information call or text Pastor Bill Jacobsen at 815-228-6717.