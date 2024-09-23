Make ghost garlands at Reddick library in Ottawa

Reddick Library patrons will make a ghost garland from recycled book pages Saturday, Sept. 28, to decorate for Halloween. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library patrons will make a ghost garland from recycled book pages Saturday, Sept. 28, to decorate for Halloween.

The adult crafter hours program runs 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Here are other events scheduled the week of Sept. 23.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23: Unplugged Gaming, seventh through 12th grades. Step outside, head down to the library and enjoy some games like they did in back in the day with no technology. The library will have the board games and decks of cards ready.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grades. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you want and there will be snacks.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: LEGO Club, all ages. Do you love to build with LEGOs? Join us as we choose a theme, and you construct your creation accordingly. After the program, all LEGO creations will be displayed in the Children’s Department.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second grade. Try your hand at some magic tricks and learn the science behind them.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Adulting for Teens, seventh through 12th grades. Growing up is hard without a guidebook. No one wants to be nagged by thier parents. Join the library to learn some skills and methods to build your independence. This month, the group will focus on mastering basic sewing skills, empowering you to handle your own repairs.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Medicare Basics, adults. Drew Reynolds, Prudential financial advisor, will be at the library to lead this informational session on Medicare. This event is for educational purposes only.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.