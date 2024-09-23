Leland to host scarecrow contest in October with cash prizes for winners

The Leland Town and Country Association will be hosting a scarecrow contest in October at the Leland Gazebo. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The Leland Town and Country Association will be hosting a scarecrow contest in October at the Leland Gazebo.

Businesses, families and organizations are encouraged to build a scarecrow and display it for the month. Voting will be at Resource Bank, 205 N. Main St., Leland. Vote early and vote often. Be creative and imaginative. Make this a fun project.

There is a $20 entry fee and will be divided up between the winning entries. First, second and third place will receive payouts. Contact Kim at 815-495-9233 and reserve a spot.