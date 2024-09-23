September 23, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Leland to host scarecrow contest in October with cash prizes for winners

Scarecrows to be displayed at gazebo

By Shaw Local News Network
Carrie Vander Weerdt, advertising director for Newton News, paints a nose on a scarecrow on Oct. 9 outside the Newton News building. The scarecrow is one of many on display at the Newton Arboretum & Botanical Gardens through Oct. 14, which is also the day of the Fall Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Leland Town and Country Association will be hosting a scarecrow contest in October at the Leland Gazebo. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The Leland Town and Country Association will be hosting a scarecrow contest in October at the Leland Gazebo.

Businesses, families and organizations are encouraged to build a scarecrow and display it for the month. Voting will be at Resource Bank, 205 N. Main St., Leland. Vote early and vote often. Be creative and imaginative. Make this a fun project.

There is a $20 entry fee and will be divided up between the winning entries. First, second and third place will receive payouts. Contact Kim at 815-495-9233 and reserve a spot.

Have a Question about this article?