Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 19-31, 2024

The following property transfers were recorded Aug. 19-31, 2024, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office.

Aug. 19

Aimee and William Hall to Erica VanHyfte, warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Block 34 in Sheffield, $140,000.

Larry Nelson to Skylar Iocca and Gavin Pease, warranty deed, part of Lot 80 in Princeton, $110,000.

Carole and Ronald Cordum to James Schmidt Sr., warranty deed, Lots 2, 5 and 6 in North Addition in Tiskilwa, $121,000.

Aug. 20

Aaron Dembowski to Jeffrey and Linda Bogner, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $128,000.

Aug. 21

Loren Owens to Michael Maynard, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $55,000.

Aug. 22

Patricia Swanson to Chad and Chanda Bohnsack, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 7 in Princeton, $90,000.

Terry Stone to Elite Seamless Gutters Inc., warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 33 in Spring Valley, $45,000.

Aug. 23

Beverly Powers to Richard Fisher Jr. and Elisabeth Fisher, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 10 and part of Lot 12 in Block 10 in Union Addition in Princeton, $173,000.

Janet Hueneburg (decd) and Alfred Hueneburg to Kevin Daly, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $65,000.

Aug. 26

Kelly Hendricks to Kenneth Brown, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 21 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $65,000.

Aug. 27

Kathleen Blanford to Sharon Rohde, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Norlynn Village in Princeton, $185,000.Karen and Mark Townsend to Steven and Wanda DeLong, part of Lot 95 and part of Lot 96 in Princeton, $190,000.

Douglas Anderson (ex), Walter Anderson (decd), Diane Anderson, Douglas Anderson, Jeffrey Anderson and Kimberly Johnson to Frederick Baines, executor deed, part of Section 35 in Walnut Township, $265,000.

Aug. 28

Gutzwiller Investments LLC to Deandre and Preston Crisler, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 1 and part of Lot 6 in Block 1 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $66,500.

Ginger Gleason (adm) and Leslie Waugamon (decd) to Charles Barth, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 2, part of Lot 2 in Block 2 and Lot 3 in Block 2 in James H. Seaton’s Fourth Addition in Seatonville, $242,000.

Debra and John Calebaugh to Isaac Neftali Vasquez and Sara Perez, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 26 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $62,500.

Darci Bankes to Mary and Shea Sutton, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 14 and part of Lot 15 in Princeton, $178,000.

Aug. 29

Gloria and J William Shafer to Jane Rindal, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 21 in Spring Valley, $52,000.

Stacy Jarigese to Darci Bankes, part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 13 in Miles Subdivision in Princeton, $125,000.

Anthony Lafford, RCF2 Acquisition Trust, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and U S Bank Trust National Association TR to John Johnson, sheriff deed, Lot 3 in Block 9 in North Addition in Princeton, $35,500.

Aug. 30

Kathy Mosbacher (ex) and John Potter (decd) to Erik and Tiffany Czerwin, executor deed, Lot 4, Lot 5, part of Lot 24 and part of Lot 25 in Bass First Addition in Malden, $180,000.

Donna Braida (decd), Jodi Fundell, Amanda Pearson and Dustin Wolford to Mary and Shea Sutton, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in King’s Addition in Princeton and part of Lot 112 in Princeton, $160,000.

David and Karen Peters to Jessica Judd, warranty deed, Lot 18 and part of Lot 19 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $87,500.

Shannon Smallwood (tr) and Shannon Smallwood Trust to Lauren and Ryan Widmer, trustees’ deed, part of Section 3 in Princeton Township, $290,000.

Christopher and Trisha Maynard to Theresa Carlton, warranty deed, part of Section 20 in Greenville Township, $225,000.

Richard Fisher Sr. and Mariele Fisher to Dallas Dellinger, warranty deed, parts of Lots 85 and 86 in Tiskilwa, $175,750.