Bureau County Genealogical Society to host ‘The Role of the Stagecoach in Northwestern Illinois’

Tom Wadsworth will give a power point presentation titled “The Role of the Stagecoach in Northwestern Illinois" at the Bureau County Genealogical Guild in Princeton. (Photo provided by Carol McGee)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will present a free program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

This will take place at its library, 629 S. Main St., Princeton. Tom Wadsworth will give a power point presentation titled “The Role of the Stagecoach in Northwestern Illinois.”

It will reveal details about the early years of settlement in the region, the stagecoach business, locations of the stations, the vicious competition, problems of local stagecoach robbers, the cause of the demise and much more.

Wadsworth, a Dixon native, is a speaker and writer whose 40-year career included many years as a radio personality, corporate communications executive and national magazine editor. He holds two master’s degrees and a PhD. He has often been hired to speak to large groups from coast to coast and internationally.

For any questions, call BCGS at 815-879-3133. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month.