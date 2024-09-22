Putnam County to host 1st Homecoming Parking Lot Party

The Putnam County High School Student Council and the Work-Based Learning Program will present Monday its first annual Homecoming Parking Lot Party and Food Truck Festival. (Gary Middendorf)

The brainchild of two PCHS teachers, Bethany Newsome and Kimberly England, along with the PCHS Student Council, a new event is being added to spirit week.

The work-based learning class, the career exploration classes and the journalism class will go outside to the parking lot Monday to learn from and chat with food truck vendors from the community, including Flo’s on Pulaski, Tropical Sno 2 Rivers, Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats and Lil’ Mad Cafe. Students who are working the food truck project in class, or have worked on the marketing campaign for journalism, will be able to ask questions regarding their business, including entrepeneurship skills, business skills, marketing and social media, among other topics.

When the 2 p.m. bell rings, all students and staff will go to the gym for a brief reminder of the rules and boundaries.

Then, from 2:10 to 3 p.m., the entire PCHS student body, along with staff and faculty, will be able to attend the first annual Homecoming Parking Lot Party.

The food truck vendors will be open, Room 2 will be selling popcorn and water and students can relax and play bags, cards, mingle with other students or chat with their teachers.

All students and staff will exit through the gym doors (the star). The areas highlighted in yellow will be roped off and students will be expected to stay in those areas. At no time are students allowed to go to their cars. If they have chairs or cards, those need to be out of their car in the morning.

The food trucks will be parked in the parking lot in front of the open field and baseball field (colorful squares).

At about 2:50 p.m., all bus riders will be escorted back into the school to gather belongings and line up for the buses. After 3 p.m., students will have the option to leave or stay and participate in the community event. After the parking lots have cleared, the food trucks will be open to the entire community. The food trucks plan to run until 6:30 p.m., right before the PC Music Department’s annual Swing Show event, highlighting the talents of PCHS students.