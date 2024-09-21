Schedule of flu shot clinics to be held in Bureau County

The Bureau County Health Department announced flu vaccination clinic dates.

Monday, Sept. 30

8 to 9 a.m. Neponset Community Center

10 to 11 a.m. Manlius Trinity Church, 202 S. Fourth St.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda

Tuesday, Oct. 1

9 to 10 a.m. Sheffield United Church of Christ, 201 E. Chestnut St.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Walnut Community Center, 129 S. Main St.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Gathering Place, 101 E. Main St., Wyanet

2 to 3 p.m. Tiskilwa Public Library, 119 E. Main St.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

1 to 2 p.m. Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton

Monday, Oct. 7

10 to 11:30 a.m. Ladd Moose Lodge, 1528 E. Cleveland St.

1 to 2 p.m. La Moille Clarion Public Library, 81 N. Main St.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

9 to 10:30 a.m. Putnam County EMA Building, 1120 Old Route 26, Hennepin

4 to 6 p.m. Bureau County Health Department, 526 S. Bureau Valley Parkway, Princeton Flu shots by appointment are available starting Friday, Sept. 27, at Bureau County Health Department. Call 815-872-5091 and ask for Joyce or Amy to schedule for Bureau County and 309-246-8074 to schedule for Marshall County Health Department. Flu shots on Thursdays by appointment for Putnam County Health Department, call 815-872-2324.