September 21, 2024
Schedule of flu shot clinics to be held in Bureau County

Clinics held Sept. 30 through Oct. 9

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Hospital employees get vaccinated against the flu.

The Bureau County Health Department announced flu vaccination clinic dates. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

The Bureau County Health Department announced flu vaccination clinic dates.

Monday, Sept. 30

8 to 9 a.m. Neponset Community Center

10 to 11 a.m. Manlius Trinity Church, 202 S. Fourth St.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda

Tuesday, Oct. 1

9 to 10 a.m. Sheffield United Church of Christ, 201 E. Chestnut St.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Walnut Community Center, 129 S. Main St.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Gathering Place, 101 E. Main St., Wyanet

2 to 3 p.m. Tiskilwa Public Library, 119 E. Main St.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

1 to 2 p.m. Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton

Monday, Oct. 7

10 to 11:30 a.m. Ladd Moose Lodge, 1528 E. Cleveland St.

1 to 2 p.m. La Moille Clarion Public Library, 81 N. Main St.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

9 to 10:30 a.m. Putnam County EMA Building, 1120 Old Route 26, Hennepin

4 to 6 p.m. Bureau County Health Department, 526 S. Bureau Valley Parkway, Princeton Flu shots by appointment are available starting Friday, Sept. 27, at Bureau County Health Department. Call 815-872-5091 and ask for Joyce or Amy to schedule for Bureau County and 309-246-8074 to schedule for Marshall County Health Department. Flu shots on Thursdays by appointment for Putnam County Health Department, call 815-872-2324.

