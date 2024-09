The Ottawa Lincoln Elementary School preschool was awarded a Gold ExceleRate. Two staff members are not picture Chelsea Berg and Maggie Higgins. (Photo provided by Lindsay Ferrari)

The Ottawa Lincoln Elementary School preschool was awarded a Gold ExceleRate.

The Illinois State Board of Education conducted a review last year of the preschool. During the on-site visit, the state looked at several different aspects of the program. After the visit, the program was given an overall rating.

Ottawa’s school received the top rating.