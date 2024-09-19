Ultramarathoner runs from St. Louis to Peru to raise awareness for mother-in-law’s cancer battle

A son-in-law has started running from St. Louis, Missouri to Peru to raise money to help fight against his mother-in-law’s cancer. (Shaw Local News Network)

A son-in-law has started running from St. Louis, Missouri to Peru to raise money to help fight against his mother-in-law’s cancer.

Jordan Gonzales of St. Louis began the 200-mile run at 10 a.m. Thursday. Gonzales is an ultra-marathon runner, gym owner and personal trainer. He will be running non-stop until he hits Peru at 10 a.m. Saturday accompanied by the Peru Fire Department.

His mother-in-law Nancy Camenisch was diagnosed with Stage 4 tonsillar cancer, which has spread to her liver and bone.

Gonzales said on the Big Run Fitness website that Camenisch has had to retire from her career because of her treatment regimen leaving it impossible for her to cover the medical bills that have accrued and continue to pile up.

“My goal here is to use my ultra marathon background to help build up enough funds to pay off these cancer medical bills,” Gonzales said. “So Nancy can have peace of mind and enjoy her life with family and friends.”

After he completes the 200-mile run the family will host a casino-themed benefit with food, a cash bar, a silent auction and entertainment.

The benefit is 5 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus 209 Gooding St. in La Salle. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/987956552917690/.

To donate to Nancy visit her Gofundme.

To follow Gonzales’ journey visit his Facebook.