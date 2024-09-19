More than 250 homes, businesses in Grand Ridge area receive new high-speed internet option

Mediacom Communications announced the completion of a fiber construction project that brings ultra-high-speed internet to Grand Ridge. More than 250 homes and businesses in the La Salle County community now have access to fiber optic broadband services. (Sarah Nader)

Construction of the 4.25-mile fiber build began last summer and took about a year to complete. Mediacom has invested almost $400,000 in private capital to complete this project. Service officially launched Wednesday throughout the Grand Ridge community.

Residents and businesses in Grand Ridge now can access a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with up to 2 gigabits-per-second download speeds as well as low-cost phone plans and Mediacom Mobile. Mediacom also offers Xtream Connect, a low-cost broadband plan designed specifically for qualifying low-income households. Two public open houses will offer the community an opportunity to learn about Mediacom and sign up for services.

“Access to high-speed broadband is essential for any community to thrive today, which is why we were thrilled when Mediacom decided to bring their service to Grand Ridge,” Grand Ridge Village President Kay Hines said in a news release. “Having Mediacom’s broadband services in Grand Ridge gives our community confidence that our current and future generations can learn, work, grow and prosper.”

“Mediacom is working on multiple fronts to increase broadband access to underserved communities like Grand Ridge,” Don Demay, senior director of area operations for Mediacom, said in a news release. “We are proud to make this investment to benefit residents and businesses in Grand Ridge and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.”