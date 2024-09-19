La Salle County clerk to explain voting process at IVCC

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner will unravel the mysteries of the voting process during a presentation at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Sept. 23. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner will unravel the mysteries of the voting process during a presentation at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Sept. 23.

The presentation begins at 12:15 p.m. in the Student Life Space on campus. It is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

Political science Professor Amanda Cook Fesperman anticipated exploring the topic in her classroom but decided to expand the audience.

“We register a lot of young people to vote, but we never really instruct them on the process,” Cook Fesperman said.

Cook Fesperman teamed with Ebner, who had prepared a presentation on the issue. County clerks oversee elections in Illinois.

“She’ll walk students through what it looks like to vote, the importance of voting and how to do it,” Cook Fesperman said. “We’ll have copies of ballots and the new touchscreen tablets coming into use at local polling places to replace paper ballots.”

Registrars also will be available from both political parties to register students or the public. Pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution will also be distributed.

The activity is sponsored by the Office of International and Multicultural Education in recognition of the annual Constitution Day in September. For more information, contact Amanda Cook Fesperman at amanda_cookfesperman@ivcc.edu.