Spring Valley police promotes officer to sergeant

The Spring Valley Police Department promoted officer Matt Stank.
A native of the city and a 2001 graduate of Hall High School, Stank has been with the SVPD since 2009 and has been supervising shifts for several years.
“When I give Matt a task, he makes sure that it’s done properly and accurately and delegates duties to other officers on the shift,” Police Chief Adam Curran said. “Having such a young department and needing someone to oversee the night shift, he came to me and wanted to fill that need … He is truly devoted to making our community a better place.”
Curran asked the Spring Valley City Council on Monday to observe a moment of silence in memory of former Spring Valley police officer Nick Smudzinski, who died Sept. 15 following an extended illness. A native of La Salle, Smudzinski worked for the SVPD for 22 years until his retirement from law enforcement in 2017. He was 52 years of age.