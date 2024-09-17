Spring Valley police promotes officer to sergeant

Spring Valley native Matt Stank (center) is congratulated by the Spring Valley City Council members Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, after being opromoted to the rank of sergeant of the city's police department. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The Spring Valley Police Department promoted officer Matt Stank.

A native of the city and a 2001 graduate of Hall High School, Stank has been with the SVPD since 2009 and has been supervising shifts for several years.

“When I give Matt a task, he makes sure that it’s done properly and accurately and delegates duties to other officers on the shift,” Police Chief Adam Curran said. “Having such a young department and needing someone to oversee the night shift, he came to me and wanted to fill that need … He is truly devoted to making our community a better place.”

Curran asked the Spring Valley City Council on Monday to observe a moment of silence in memory of former Spring Valley police officer Nick Smudzinski, who died Sept. 15 following an extended illness. A native of La Salle, Smudzinski worked for the SVPD for 22 years until his retirement from law enforcement in 2017. He was 52 years of age.