September 17, 2024
Spring Valley man arrested after robbery reported, man injured at Sand Man Motel on Route 251

Victim was released from hospital, suspect held at La Salle County Jail

By Shaw Local News Network
Tony M. Wright

Tony M. Wright (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A 20-year-old Spring Valley man was arrested and charged with robbery, after a man was injured at the Sand Man Motel on Route 251.

Tony M. Wright is being held at the La Salle County Jail.

Police said they responded at 2:25 a.m. Monday to the Sand Man Motel in reference to a robbery. A victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and released.

The investigation led deputies to a residence in the 300 block of East Minnesota Street, Spring Valley. At about 09:48 a.m. Tuesday, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Spring Valley Police Department, executed a search warrant on a residence, leading to Wright’s arrest.

The robbery case is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

