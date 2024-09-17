Spring Valley man arrested after robbery reported, man injured at Sand Man Motel on Route 251

A 20-year-old Spring Valley man was arrested and charged with robbery, after a man was injured at the Sand Man Motel on Route 251.

Tony M. Wright is being held at the La Salle County Jail.

Police said they responded at 2:25 a.m. Monday to the Sand Man Motel in reference to a robbery. A victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and released.

The investigation led deputies to a residence in the 300 block of East Minnesota Street, Spring Valley. At about 09:48 a.m. Tuesday, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Spring Valley Police Department, executed a search warrant on a residence, leading to Wright’s arrest.

The robbery case is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.