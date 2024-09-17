North Central Behavioral Health System to reopen The Hygienic Institute in La Salle

North Central Behavioral Health Systems announced the latest development with the opening of The Hygienic Institute building.

“NCBHS chose to keep the name Hygienic Institute as the name of this site to pay homage to the institute’s original purpose of providing access to healthcare for the La Salle/Peru/Oglesby communities,” said Jodi Mahoney, NCBHS president and CEO. “Residents are familiar with the Hygienic Institute’s name, history, location and purpose. NCBHS believes that there is an ongoing commonality for its current use in providing community behavioral health services.”

The agency became incorporated in 1995 as a private nonprofit community mental health center. NCBHS is a product of two mergers. The first merger consisted of the La Salle County Mental Health Center, La Salle County Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Quad County Counseling. The second merger occurred in 2003 and incorporated Fulton and McDonough County Community Mental Health Center.

NCBHS service areas include La Salle, Bureau, Marshall, Putnam, Stark, Fulton, McDonough and Grundy counties. NCBHS has 11 site locations and employs 140 staff who serve about 10,000 individuals annually, with an ongoing caseload of 3,000 individuals open for treatment at any one point in time.

According to “La Salle Illinois an Historical Sketch” published in 1952 the Hygienic Institute was established in 1914 by F. W. Matthiessen with the intention to serve the area deeply effected by the tolls of the epidemics at that time. The first 11 staff members of the institute were a physician, two bacteriologists, three assistant health officers, two welfare nurses, one school nurse, a dairy inspector and stenographer. This endeavor was innovative for this time in history. The original location of the Hygienic Institute was a remodeled house on the campus of La Salle-Peru High School. The building and grounds were gifted by Matthiessen. It was incorporated in 1917 as a nonprofit for the protection of the people of La Salle and Peru townships to carry out scientific research, particularly in the field of preventive medicine. The Hygienic Institute is the only known endowed public health department in the United States. The Hygienic Institute’s current building was built in 1998.

Established now by North Central Behavioral Health Systems, the Hygienic Institute will provide access for community residents who need specialty behavioral health care including crisis management, substance use treatment, mental health intensive outpatient care and case management services. The property adjoins NCBHS’ main site location allowing the organization to create a behavioral health campus. This La Salle campus encompasses 7 acres and houses two buildings totaling 30,000 square feet. This campus, in addition to mental health services, also houses administrative offices. The Hygienic Institute building will open with a focus on the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic, as an alternative to Emergency Room visits.

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday on a walk-in basis. The model of care concept that is available at this location is intended to provide seamless and fast access to services for individuals experiencing an elevated level of distress. For example, individuals with suicidal thoughts of hurting themselves or someone else, self-harming behaviors, relational difficulties or loss leaving individuals feeling overwhelmed or depressed, or excessive worry or panic affecting their ability to function will be able to utilize the facility.

When someone seeks assistance at the Hygienic Institute, they will find a team of professionals ready to help. Here’s how the process may unfold, according to NCBHS: Immediate Support: Upon arrival, the individual will be greeted by a trained Engagement Specialist who uses their own experiences to help others achieve their goals and achieve wellness. Crisis Assessment: The Crisis Intervention Specialist will then conduct a thorough assessment to understand the nature and severity of the crisis. This includes exploring the individual’s mental and emotional state, identifying any immediate risks, and assessing their support system. Guidance and Resources: Staff will guide the individual through their options, whether it involves connecting them to ongoing care, providing short-term crisis intervention or offering resources to support their journey to recovery. They will also help the person explore other community resources that can assist in their long-term well-being. Personalized Care: Each person’s situation is unique, and the urgent care team will work to develop a personalized plan tailored to their specific needs. This might involve short-term therapy, linking to outpatient services or connecting with support groups.

Additional services available at the Hygienic Institute location include individual therapy, group therapy, case management, psychiatry, and medication management.

The goal is to provide a comprehensive wrap-around approach to assist those seeking help. As part of this innovative service model continuum, a Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program for Adults will be available. The program will be offered five days per week for adults needing a higher level of treatment, will utilize an evidence-based group therapy and psychiatry approach while still being able to return home each day, and will be individualized based on need. Providing treatment in a group setting allows individuals to have a safe place to share their stories, explore and validate feelings, learn strategies to cope with life’s circumstances, and affirm and support each other while building hope and recognizing their strengths on their journey of recovery.

NCBHS is planning a community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in November. If needing services contact North Central Behavioral Health Systems at 815-224-1610 or in-person at 2970 Chartres St., La Salle.