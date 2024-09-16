Reddick library in Ottawa to host events week of Sept. 15

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa has several events scheduled the week of Sept. 16. Call 815-434-0509 for more information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, has several events scheduled the week of Sept. 16. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Story Time at the Woodlands, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian,” new members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: When flight attendant, Cassie, awakes hungover next to a dead man in a Dubai hotel room, she tries to piece the previous night back together. Afraid to call the police as a single woman alone in a hotel room far from home, Cassie begins to lie. Could she have killed him? If not, who did?

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories. This event is for children ages 3 to 6 years.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun interactive storyvtime planned especially for the younger crowd.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Tropes & Treats: Teen Book Club, ninth through 12th grades. Calling all hopeless romantic high schoolers. The library has a romance themed book club. Meet the group at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St. location to discuss this month’s book, “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera. You can grab your copy in the teen room.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Food for Thought: Cookbook Club, adults. “The Barefoot Contessa at Home” by Ina Garten, new members are welcome to join Reddick Library’s newest book club. Participants will be asked to make a recipe out of the cookbook prior to each meeting and share their opinion of the results.

7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Nobody’s Fool with Professor Dan Simons, special virtual event, adults. Professor Dan Simons, co-author of “Nobody’s Fool: Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do About It,” will virtually present this fascinating event about how people are susceptible to misinformation and often spread it unknowingly. He will detail how deception works, how to recognize the signs and empower people. This event is in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Illinois Mis/Disinformation Task Force. To register for this online event visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ul2E-ARYScCwbfAWQW9jUw

10 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20: Smartphone Basics, adults. Learn helpful information about how to use your smartphone including basic set up, picture messaging, how to use your camera to take excellent photos, how to download apps and fun tricks and tips. This session will end with a personal Q&A session with Cricket Wireless professionals. iPhone Session: 10:00 to 11:30am, Android Session: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required for this event. To register, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Unlock the Box, third through sixth grades. Can you solve the riddles to unlock the box of treasures? Come to this event and test your skills.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.