A 21-year-old Mendota man was arrested Friday night on a complaint of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Police said the battery occurred at 10:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Fifth Street, after police received report of a disturbance. Joseph W. Turner was taken to the Mendota Police Department where he was processed and later released with a La Salle County Court date.