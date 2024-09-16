IVCC hosts annual Fall Field Day, showcases ag program

Illinois Valley Community College in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension hosted Sept. 6 its annual Fall Field Day.

IVCC Ag and Extension’s Fall Field Day gives students and the community a chance to learn about the latest research updates and topics in agriculture. The Field Day attracted more than 40 participants to the Agricultural Education Center to hear presentations from University of Illinois researchers and local industry professionals.

“The presentations were all well-received by our students and attendees,” said Willard Mott, IVCC Ag instructor and program co-coordinator. “Afterwards many students talked about all the new things they learned.”

This year’s event showcased research being conducted both at the IVCC Research and Demonstration plots and throughout the state by University of Illinois researchers. Willard Mott and Jennifer Timmers, IVCC ag instructors and program co-coordinators, kicked off the event with an overview of IVCC’s Ag Program and its growth over the years. Nick Seiter, Extension entomologist, spoke about his soybean pest trials happening at IVCC and some of the common insect pests he is seeing in fields this year. Kevin Rothzen, Channel Seed technical agronomist, spoke about the corn and soybean variety trials happening at IVCC and what corn and soybean trait packages are currently being developed. Emily Hansen, Extension agriculture educator, spoke about soil health and the soil microbial community. Finally, Chance Riggins, University of Illinois Crop Sciences professor, spoke about industrial hemp research and the hemp certificate programs available at the University of Illinois.

“We were happy to help put on such a nice event for our community and students,” said Emily Hansen. “We look forward to continuing to build a strong partnership between the University of Illinois Extension and IVCC.”

Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus. The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education you can trust to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Visit our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp. If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0896.