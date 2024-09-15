Wellness Wednesday set Sept. 25 at Peru library

What’s for lunch? Before you go through the drive-thru or order lunch delivery, join Susan Glassman for “Wellness Wednesday - Packing Power Meals” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Scott Anderson)

What’s for lunch? Before you go through the drive-thru or order lunch delivery, join Susan Glassman for “Wellness Wednesday – Packing Power Meals” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Glassman, an educator for the Nutrition and Wellness Program at the University of Illinois Extension, will share how to plan, be innovative, pack a variety of food groups and stay on budget to create delicious, wholesome lunches. In class, spice up a yogurt parfait and try a sample. Take home recipes and resources from the Illinois Extension for creating wholesome lunches.