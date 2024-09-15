September 15, 2024
Wellness Wednesday set Sept. 25 at Peru library

Susan Glassman to lead presentation

By Shaw Local News Network
Susan Glassman nutrition and wellness educator at the La Salle Illinois Extension office, distributes apples for the Great Apple Crunch on Thursday, Oct,. 12, 2023 at Northwest School in La Salle. The Great Apple Crunch is an annual celebration of fresh, local apples on the second Thursday of October during National Farm to School Month. The apples were donated by Boggios Orchard and Produce.

What’s for lunch? Before you go through the drive-thru or order lunch delivery, join Susan Glassman for “Wellness Wednesday – Packing Power Meals” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Glassman, an educator for the Nutrition and Wellness Program at the University of Illinois Extension, will share how to plan, be innovative, pack a variety of food groups and stay on budget to create delicious, wholesome lunches. In class, spice up a yogurt parfait and try a sample. Take home recipes and resources from the Illinois Extension for creating wholesome lunches.

