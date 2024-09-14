IVCC teams up with PADS to provide clothing for students in need

Illinois Valley Community College will work with Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter’s resale store to supply clothing for students in need. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Community College will work with Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter’s resale store to supply clothing for students in need.

The IVCC Board of Trustees on Thursday acknowledged an agreement between IVCC and the homeless shelter retail stores, Lily Pads, in Ottawa and Peru to arrange for clothing. The college will provide vouchers for clothing for individuals in need as a way to support students for interviews or other situations. The agreement expands the college’s efforts to holistically support students’ basic needs, such as food, clothing or services. The campus already is home to a full-service food bank, which provides food for students and their families.

“This partnership is another way that IVCC is committed to providing support for our students that extends beyond the classroom,” IVCC President Tracy Morris said. “By supporting students’ needs outside of the classroom, our students have a stronger likelihood for success in the classroom.”

In her monthly report, Morris noted:

the first dental hygiene class began its journey to graduation, and the program has been granted initial accreditation, a status for developing education programs.

a youth Career Expo event will return in the spring.

the Adult Education program is exceeding enrollment goals and performing strongly in instructional effectiveness and student progress, and the referenced report also commends the college’s student support services and workforce training process.

IVCC will host noted neurodiversity expert Maureen Dunne, whose presentation is sponsored by IVCC’s One Book One College community reading program and the Donald E. Fike Family Scholarship Fund.

In other action, the board: