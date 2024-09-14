2024 Homestead Festival Car Show winners announced

The 2024 Homestead Festival Car Show was conducted Sept. 8 in Princeton.
Organizer Don Saletzki shared the results.
Mike Peterson of Port Byron was named Mayors Choice winner with a 1972 Chevrolet K-20, Larry Kohr of La Salle the Steering Committee Choice winner with a 1971 VW Super Bettle convertible and Ron Bernard of Marseilles won the Bill Wirges Craftsman Award with a 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk.
The other winners include:
Class A, Antique-Pre 1959
First Bill Duncan, Sterling, 1959 Chevrolet Impala
Second John and Becky Kehoe, Mendota, 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Third Steve Kazenske, LeClaire, 1956 Buick Roadmaster
Class B, Restored/Original 1960-1969
First Larry Roth, Colona, 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396
Second Jim Knight, Ashton, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Third Bill Sherman, Peru, 1962 Pontiac Gran Prix
Class C, Restored/Original 1970-1979
First Bud and Kim Cruse, Dixon, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Second Mike Tara, Tiskilwa, 1970 Ford Mustang
Third Rick Robinson, Davenport, 1972 Dodge Challenger
Class D, Restored Original 1980-1989
First Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva, 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
Second Maurice Zimmerlein, Sublete, 1984 Chevrolet ElCamino
Third Doug and Julie Burcham, Spring Valley, 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Iroc Z28
Class E, Restored/Original 1990-2015
First Drea Sluis, Henry, 2014 Dodge Viper SRT
Second Bob Cullers, Kewanee, 1993 Chevrolet Indy Pace car
Third Mike and Nancy Nieslawski, LaSalle, 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Class F, Restored/Original 2016-Present
First Jim Reynolds, Streator, 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A
Second Julie Vocke, Sheffield, 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona
Third Steve and Pam Jansen, Machesney Park, 2023 Dodge Charger Wide Body
Class G, Race Car/Pro Street
First Walt Brandt, Sterling, 1967 Olds 442
Second Linda, John and Dana Glenn, Port Byron, 1963 Chevrolet Nova II
Third Diz Demes, La Salle, 1954 Chevrolet Pro Street Pickup
Class H, Corvettes
First Larry Evoskis, Spring Valley, 1966 Chevrolet Corvette L72
Second Keith Smith, La Moille, 1961 Chevrolet Corvette
Third Craig Jenkins, Clinton, 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82
Class I, Imports
First Bill Garthe, Peru, 1980 Datsun 280 ZX
Second Karl Wollerman, Sheffield, 1987 Mitsubishi Conquest
Third Martin Garcia, Dekalb, 2015 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Class J, Street Rods
First Lauria Bass, Fulton, 1929 Ford Roadster
Second Kenny and Nancy Rollins, Altona, 1938 Cadillac 60 Special
Third Mike Salsman, Princeton, 1933 Ford 3-Window
Class K, Modified Pre-1959
First Tom Danhof, Sparling, 1956 Chevrolet 210
Second Randy Etheridge, Tampico, 1934 Chevrolet 2-dr Sedan
Third Ron Bernard, Marseilles, 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk
Class L, Modified 1960-1965
First Rita and Steve Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1965 Mercury Cyclone
Second Ed Johnson, Peoria, 1962 Chevrolet Impala
Third Randy Regan, LaSalle, 1965 Pontiac Tempest custom
Class M, Modified 1966-1969
First Joe Ludwig, Rock Falls, 1966 Dodge Coronet 500
Second Ted and Sharon Mochel, Princeton, 1969 Chevrolet Malibu conv
Third Dennis Gaylord, Oregon, 1967 Chevrolet Biscayne
Class N, Modified 1970-1979
First Jim Fusinetti, Spring Valley, 1972 Olds Cutlass S
Second Chris and Kathy Gomes, Lafayette, 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
Third Todd Obenhaus, Princeton 1970 Plymouth Satellite
Class O, Modified 1980-1989
First Thomas Danhof, Coal Valley, 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Second Phil Conkling, Princeton, 1986 Ford Thunderbird
Class P, Modified 1990-2009
First Randy and Pam Spencer, Streator, 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra
Second Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra
Third Kory Rokey, Princeton, 1993 Ford Mustang GT
Class Q, Modified 2010 - Present
First Brennen Bolt, Spring Valley, 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker
Second Mark Bryan, Peru, 2012 Ford Mustang GT
Third Dustin Schaill, Wyanet, 2022 Dodge Challenger
Class R, Special Interest
First Kenny and Shirley Lewis, Dunlap, 1979 Chevrolet Suburban and camper
Second Rod Majchrzak, Henry, 1955 Ford F-100
Third Jerry Krause, Kewanee, 1933 Ford 2-Dr Sedan
Class S, Jeep
First Tyler Thompson, Princeton, 1946 Willys CJ
Second Andrea Williams, Thomson, 2015 Jeep Wrangler
Third Joe Johnson, Princeton, 2009 Jeep Wrangler
Class T, Trucks 2-Wheel, All
First Gary Daniel, Peoria, 1954 Chevrolet COE
Second Linda Grimes, Colona, 1955 Chevrolet C-3100
Third Linda Denhof, Sparling, 1949 Chevrolet 3100
Class U, Trucks 4X4, all
First Mike Peterson, Port Byron, 1972 Chevrolet K-20
Second Remy Vocke, Sheffield, 1985 Chevrolet Scottsdale
Third Russ Shuck, Dixon, 1974 Ford Bronco
Class V, Restored/Original Trucks, All
First Bill Squires, Princeton, 1964 Int’l C-1200 3/4 Ton Pickup
Second Larry and Veronica Piper, Princeton, 1975 Chevrolet 3100
Third Don Adcock, Abingdon, 1975 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista
Class W, Unfinished
First Dalen Fillenwarth, Princeton, 1971 Plymouth Barracuda
Second Charlie Ortiz, Princeton, 1954 Chevrolet Belair
Third Johnny Spellman, Dixon, 1937 Chevrolet Coupe
Class X, Rat Rod
First Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1941 Chevrolet Pickup
Second Doug Bass, Fulton, 1951 Ford Victoria
Third Josh Martinez, DePue, 1949 Ford F-1
Class Y, Motorcycles, Modified/Custom
First Brian Walters, Princeton, 2005 Harley Fat Boy
Second Dan Sluis, Henry, 2013 Harley Road King
Third Shawn Nelson, Henry, 2018 Harley Street Glide special
Class Z, Motorcycle, Touring Mixed
First Korey Rokey, Princeton, 2013 Harley Street Glide
Second Bob Shaffer, Illinois City, 2006 Harley Street Glide
Third Doug and Jackie Wyman, Kewanee, 1987 Honda Goldwing Trike
Class AA, Motorcycles Antique 1985 & Older
First Steve Gross, Princeton, 1955 Harley Servi-Car
Second John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1970 Kawasaki Bushmaster G3TR
Third Dave Both, Princeton, 1949 Indian Arrow
Class BB, Motorcycles, Sportster
First Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 2013 Harley Sportster
Second Kevin Baumgartner, Princeton, 2012 Harley Heritage Softtail
Class CC, Motorcycles, Foreign
First Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1980 Kawasaki K2
Second Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 1967 Kawasaki F2
Third John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1977 BMW R75/7