2024 Homestead Festival Car Show winners announced

The 2024 Homestead Festival Car Show was conducted Sept. 8 in Princeton. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The 2024 Homestead Festival Car Show was conducted Sept. 8 in Princeton.

Organizer Don Saletzki shared the results.

Mike Peterson of Port Byron was named Mayors Choice winner with a 1972 Chevrolet K-20, Larry Kohr of La Salle the Steering Committee Choice winner with a 1971 VW Super Bettle convertible and Ron Bernard of Marseilles won the Bill Wirges Craftsman Award with a 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk.

The other winners include:

Class A, Antique-Pre 1959

First Bill Duncan, Sterling, 1959 Chevrolet Impala

Second John and Becky Kehoe, Mendota, 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

Third Steve Kazenske, LeClaire, 1956 Buick Roadmaster

Class B, Restored/Original 1960-1969

First Larry Roth, Colona, 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396

Second Jim Knight, Ashton, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Third Bill Sherman, Peru, 1962 Pontiac Gran Prix

Class C, Restored/Original 1970-1979

First Bud and Kim Cruse, Dixon, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Second Mike Tara, Tiskilwa, 1970 Ford Mustang

Third Rick Robinson, Davenport, 1972 Dodge Challenger

Class D, Restored Original 1980-1989

First Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva, 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

Second Maurice Zimmerlein, Sublete, 1984 Chevrolet ElCamino

Third Doug and Julie Burcham, Spring Valley, 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Iroc Z28

Class E, Restored/Original 1990-2015

First Drea Sluis, Henry, 2014 Dodge Viper SRT

Second Bob Cullers, Kewanee, 1993 Chevrolet Indy Pace car

Third Mike and Nancy Nieslawski, LaSalle, 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Class F, Restored/Original 2016-Present

First Jim Reynolds, Streator, 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A

Second Julie Vocke, Sheffield, 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona

Third Steve and Pam Jansen, Machesney Park, 2023 Dodge Charger Wide Body

Class G, Race Car/Pro Street

First Walt Brandt, Sterling, 1967 Olds 442

Second Linda, John and Dana Glenn, Port Byron, 1963 Chevrolet Nova II

Third Diz Demes, La Salle, 1954 Chevrolet Pro Street Pickup

Class H, Corvettes

First Larry Evoskis, Spring Valley, 1966 Chevrolet Corvette L72

Second Keith Smith, La Moille, 1961 Chevrolet Corvette

Third Craig Jenkins, Clinton, 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82

Class I, Imports

First Bill Garthe, Peru, 1980 Datsun 280 ZX

Second Karl Wollerman, Sheffield, 1987 Mitsubishi Conquest

Third Martin Garcia, Dekalb, 2015 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Class J, Street Rods

First Lauria Bass, Fulton, 1929 Ford Roadster

Second Kenny and Nancy Rollins, Altona, 1938 Cadillac 60 Special

Third Mike Salsman, Princeton, 1933 Ford 3-Window

Class K, Modified Pre-1959

First Tom Danhof, Sparling, 1956 Chevrolet 210

Second Randy Etheridge, Tampico, 1934 Chevrolet 2-dr Sedan

Third Ron Bernard, Marseilles, 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk

Class L, Modified 1960-1965

First Rita and Steve Salsman, Tiskilwa, 1965 Mercury Cyclone

Second Ed Johnson, Peoria, 1962 Chevrolet Impala

Third Randy Regan, LaSalle, 1965 Pontiac Tempest custom

Class M, Modified 1966-1969

First Joe Ludwig, Rock Falls, 1966 Dodge Coronet 500

Second Ted and Sharon Mochel, Princeton, 1969 Chevrolet Malibu conv

Third Dennis Gaylord, Oregon, 1967 Chevrolet Biscayne

Class N, Modified 1970-1979

First Jim Fusinetti, Spring Valley, 1972 Olds Cutlass S

Second Chris and Kathy Gomes, Lafayette, 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Third Todd Obenhaus, Princeton 1970 Plymouth Satellite

Class O, Modified 1980-1989

First Thomas Danhof, Coal Valley, 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Second Phil Conkling, Princeton, 1986 Ford Thunderbird

Class P, Modified 1990-2009

First Randy and Pam Spencer, Streator, 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra

Second Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra

Third Kory Rokey, Princeton, 1993 Ford Mustang GT

Class Q, Modified 2010 - Present

First Brennen Bolt, Spring Valley, 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker

Second Mark Bryan, Peru, 2012 Ford Mustang GT

Third Dustin Schaill, Wyanet, 2022 Dodge Challenger

Class R, Special Interest

First Kenny and Shirley Lewis, Dunlap, 1979 Chevrolet Suburban and camper

Second Rod Majchrzak, Henry, 1955 Ford F-100

Third Jerry Krause, Kewanee, 1933 Ford 2-Dr Sedan

Class S, Jeep

First Tyler Thompson, Princeton, 1946 Willys CJ

Second Andrea Williams, Thomson, 2015 Jeep Wrangler

Third Joe Johnson, Princeton, 2009 Jeep Wrangler

Class T, Trucks 2-Wheel, All

First Gary Daniel, Peoria, 1954 Chevrolet COE

Second Linda Grimes, Colona, 1955 Chevrolet C-3100

Third Linda Denhof, Sparling, 1949 Chevrolet 3100

Class U, Trucks 4X4, all

First Mike Peterson, Port Byron, 1972 Chevrolet K-20

Second Remy Vocke, Sheffield, 1985 Chevrolet Scottsdale

Third Russ Shuck, Dixon, 1974 Ford Bronco

Class V, Restored/Original Trucks, All

First Bill Squires, Princeton, 1964 Int’l C-1200 3/4 Ton Pickup

Second Larry and Veronica Piper, Princeton, 1975 Chevrolet 3100

Third Don Adcock, Abingdon, 1975 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista

Class W, Unfinished

First Dalen Fillenwarth, Princeton, 1971 Plymouth Barracuda

Second Charlie Ortiz, Princeton, 1954 Chevrolet Belair

Third Johnny Spellman, Dixon, 1937 Chevrolet Coupe

Class X, Rat Rod

First Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1941 Chevrolet Pickup

Second Doug Bass, Fulton, 1951 Ford Victoria

Third Josh Martinez, DePue, 1949 Ford F-1

Class Y, Motorcycles, Modified/Custom

First Brian Walters, Princeton, 2005 Harley Fat Boy

Second Dan Sluis, Henry, 2013 Harley Road King

Third Shawn Nelson, Henry, 2018 Harley Street Glide special

Class Z, Motorcycle, Touring Mixed

First Korey Rokey, Princeton, 2013 Harley Street Glide

Second Bob Shaffer, Illinois City, 2006 Harley Street Glide

Third Doug and Jackie Wyman, Kewanee, 1987 Honda Goldwing Trike

Class AA, Motorcycles Antique 1985 & Older

First Steve Gross, Princeton, 1955 Harley Servi-Car

Second John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1970 Kawasaki Bushmaster G3TR

Third Dave Both, Princeton, 1949 Indian Arrow

Class BB, Motorcycles, Sportster

First Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 2013 Harley Sportster

Second Kevin Baumgartner, Princeton, 2012 Harley Heritage Softtail

Class CC, Motorcycles, Foreign

First Kyle Jackson, Princeton, 1980 Kawasaki K2

Second Trevon Spencer, Princeton, 1967 Kawasaki F2

Third John Shofner, Tiskilwa, 1977 BMW R75/7