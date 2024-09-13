Woodland volleyball tops Lowpoint-Washburn in T-CC match: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodland 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Woodland School, the Warriors improved to 7-5 overall and 3-0 in Tri-County Conference play with a 25-18, 25-18 victory over the Wildcats.

Leading the way for Woodland were Jaylei Leininger (11 service points, two aces, six digs), Ella Derossett (17 assists, six points, three aces), Grace Longmire (nine kills, two blocks) and Malayna Pitte (eight kills, two blocks)

Seneca 2, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the Fighting Irish earned a 25-14, 25-13 T-CC win over the Trojans.

Seneca was led by seven kills apiece from Brooklyn Sheedy and Audry McNabb, 18 assists from Lainie Olson and solid passing from Alyssa Zellers and Lauryn Barla.

Serena 2, IMSA 1: At Serena, the Huskers fought back for a 25-27, 25-18, 25-12 triumph over the Titans.

Serena received solid efforts from Macy Mahler (nine assists, nine digs), Anna Hjerpe (nine digs, five kills, 15 service points), Jenna Setchell (four blocks, two kills), Maddie Glade (four blocks, three digs, two kills), Rebekah Shugrue (six assists, 11 service points, three aces), Hannah McNelis (10 digs) and Aubrey Duffy (seven digs, three kills).

Newark 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Norsemen improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the LTC with a 25-16, 25-16 win over the Timberwolves.

Newark was paced by Adrianna Larsen (seven kills, eight digs), Addison Long (five kills) and Taylor Jeffers (15 assists).

Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Somonauk 1: At Hinckley, the Bobcats fell in the Little Ten Conference match 23-25, 25-13, 25-16 to the Royals.

Somonauk (2-4, 1-1) was led by six kills from Bella Rolf, two blocks each from Abby Hohmann and Emma Hohmann and 17 digs from Ady Werner.

Boys golf

Seneca 163, Roanoke-Benson 169, Fieldcrest 185: At The Creek in Morris, the Fighting Irish — behind a 39 and medalist honors from Keegan Murphy — defeated both the Rockets and Knights.

Seneca (10-3, 5-1 T-CC) also received counting scores from Ryker Terry (40), Grant Siegel (41) and Raiden Terry (43).

Sandwich 167, Woodstock 174, Plano 193: At Cedardell Golf Course in Plano, the Indians picked up Kishwaukee River Conference wins over the Blue Streaks and Reapers.

Colten Oakes shot a 39 for Sandwich to claim medalist honors, while Noah Campbell (40), Nolan Oros (42) and Kyle Michels (46) added counting scores.

Boys soccer

Sandwich 7, Parkview Christian 0: At Yorkville, Kayden Page scored five times for the Indians (1-4-1) while Gael Salgado and Mathew Baez also added tallies in the victory over the Falcons.

“The boys looked good tonight,” Sandwich coach Ian Scheielein said. “Our passing was effective, the control was there, and we found the opportunities to finish. It feels good to come home with a win after a long streak of rough losses.”