Hall Township Food Pantry receives $500 gift from Oglesby Elks

(From left) Sam Sankovich, Jan Martin, Ken Ficek, Molly Thrasher, Bev Kimble and Gary Ferrari gather for a $500 donations from the Oglesby Elks Club to the Hall Township Food Pantry. The blue bags they are holding are “Food for Kids” bags that are given to families with children. These highly prized bags are filled with kid-friendly foods and bring great joy to youngsters each visit. (Photo provided by Jan Martin)

A morning visit from three representatives of the Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 resulted in a $500 gift for Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley.

Jan Martin, director of the food pantry, said with this gift, the Pantry will be able to buy $5,000 worth of food from River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, Iowa.

“We are so grateful to the members of the Oglesby Elks for choosing to help those we serve,” Martin said in a news release. “This is a particularly lean time of the year, following an intense summer of giving and with holiday donations still a couple of months away. The Oglesby Elks donation is greatly appreciated.”

Following a brief tour of the facility, the representatives presented the $500 check to Martin and Pantry Board Members Bev Kimble and Molly Thrasher. Representing the Oglesby Elks were Exalted Ruler, Sam Sankovich, Grant Coordinator Ken Ficek and Treasurer Gary Ferrari.