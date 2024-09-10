La Salle County Retired Teachers to meet Sept. 23 at Lighted Way

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will host its fall general meeting 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at The Lighted Way, 1446 Chartres St., La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Regional Superintendent Chris Dvorak and Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser will be the guest speakers.

The meeting will begin with refreshments and registration at 9 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 9:30 a.m., which includes the Bucks for Books drawing, the Regional Office of Education drawing and Dickinson House donation.

Dvorak will address attendees at 10 a.m., then Kreiser at 11 a.m. Those in attendance will get a tour of the Lighted Way school at about 11:45 a.m.

Reservations can be sent to Pauline Cashman at deanc@mtco.com or by phone at 815-795-5143. RSVP by Sept. 20, answering whether you plan to take the tour.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided by the ROE and the La Salle County Retired Teachers Association.