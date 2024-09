First State Bank of Mendota recently made a $1,000 donation to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation’s third annual Disco Ball. Pictured are (from left) SRCCF board member Bill Hunt, SRCCF President Fran Brolley and First State Bank Chief Marketing Officer Jan Phalen. A locally owned bank since 1940, First State has 19 branches throughout north central Illinois and $1.5 billion in assets. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The gala is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. A locally owned bank since 1940, First State has 19 branches throughout north central Illinois and $1.5 billion in assets.