La Salle house fire controlled in 15 minutes by firefighters

A house fire on the 900 block of 25th Street in La Salle was extinguished without any injuries Sunday night, Assistant Chief Dale Tieman said in a news release.

La Salle firefighters responded to the residential fire at 6:52 p.m. Tieman said upon arrival there was heavy fire to a detached building with the fire beginning to spread to the home and garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, he said. Firefighters remained on scene to extinguish hotspots and complete overhaul, with the final crew leaving the scene at 7:54 p.m.

The La Salle Fire Department was assisted by Peru and Utica departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.