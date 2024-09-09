Centennial School in Streator celebrates new playground

Centennial School Principal Steve Bruck, former principal and project initiator Susan Thrush and Assistant Principal Kammiroen Reilly hold the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground at Centennial with fourth graders looking on and cheering. (Photo provided by Chrystal Schaffner)

Installing a new playground has been a long planning process and wait, as well as a team effort over the summer, but Centennial Elementary students and staff in Streator took advantage of the weather for the unveiling and ribbon cutting of the new school playground last week.

This playground is a project that was spearheaded by Susie Thrush, Centennial school principal from 2022-2024 and the School Improvement Team from 2022-2024. Gina Wilch with Play Design Scapes designed the playground and Corbel Sales and Consulting, LLC was subcontracted to do the installation and turf.

Planning for the structure involved a multi-year grant funded project that included choosing equipment, comparing costs, ensuring Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and deciding on safety features including placement of astroturf. The entire playground is ADA compliant. Wilch with Playground Design’s donated an entire bay of swings including several ADA swings and Jason Corbel donated several yards of extra prepared space to enlarge the play space.

Centennial School issued thanks to the Streator Elementary School Board, SIPT Team, Thrush, Ms. James, Mrs. Virgil and Dr. Parker for “their dedication and perseverance to this project, which has created an amazing play place for our students!” said Chrystal Schaffner of Centennial School.

The playground is available for community use after school hours, but children should be supervised and the equipment as well as grounds must be respected.

“With care and appropriate use, we look forward to our students and community benefitting from this playground for years to come!” Schaffner said in the article.

