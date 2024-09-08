Streator Drawdown Fundraiser to feature food, music, silent auction

The Streator Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Drawdown Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Oakley Avenue Klub. attendees have the chance to win three major prizes: $1,500 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place. (Photo Provided By Streator Chamber of Commerce)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Drawdown Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Oakley Avenue Klub. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature food, music and a silent auction.

The highlight of the fundraiser will be the Drawdown, where attendees have the chance to win three major prizes: $1,500 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.

In addition, four $50 cash drawings will be held throughout the night. Tickets will be auctioned off as the number of remaining tickets decreases – at 20, 15, 10 and five.

Winners do not need to be present to claim their prizes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s programming and the Streator Public Library.

Tickets are priced at $30 each or two for $50 and are now available for purchase at the chamber office, 320 E. Main St., Streator.

Contact the chamber by phone at 815-672-2921 or email at streatorchamber61364@gmail.com.

For more updates and information, follow the Streator Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or reach out directly.