La Salle County marriages: Aug. 16-30, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Aug. 16 through Aug. 30, 2024.

Trevor David Burns of Aurora and Krystle Marie Koszola of Aurora

Austin Gene Cremer of Minonk and Carly Ann Mesarchik of Minonk

James Alex Adair of Ottawa and Jenny Marie Gruensfelder of Ottawa

Michael Karl Bartling of Sheridan and Ashley Nicole Casey of Sheridan

Cody Jonathon Coop of Dixon and Kellsey May Stoudt of Dixon

Juan Pablo Calzada Esquivel of Aurora and Lilly Nicole Longino of Yorkville

Anthony Robert Rankin of Toluca and Kelsey Leigh Shirey of Toluca

Denis Kurtovic of Ottawa and Lanie Ann Kowalski of Ottawa

James Allen Hanchett of Streator and Christine Ann Guisti of Streator

Joshua Orville Yocum of Amboy and Faith Ann Schafer of Amboy

Frankie James Santoro of Oswego and Karen Kathleen Bublitz of Oswego

Ewan Reed Krisch of Sandwich and Alyssa Charlotte Broce of Sandwich

Kody Michael Kern of Demotte, Indiana, and Krystal Marie Hoover of Demotte, Indiana

Mitchell Denis Soulsby of Grand Ridge and Kristen Marie Hickey of New Lenox

Stephen James Westerman of Peru and Gerilyn Marie Hocking of Peru

Nicholas Lawrence Atherton of Naperville and Karlianne Marie Benbow of Naperville

Florin Pantazi of Streator and Helena Michálková of Streator

Ryan Robert Willet of Ottawa and Alyssa Grace Reitsma of Ottawa

Ralph Dean Gallup II of Ottawa and Kristin Leigh Williford of Ottawa

Adam Charles Stone of Cornell and Alexis Nicole Spradling of Cornell

Kalvin Michael Haltenhof of Ottawa and Lacey Lynn Rieuf of Ottawa

James Henry Bernard Hewitt of DeKalb and Alyssa Kay Celis Harms of DeKalb

Nicholas Ryan Remy of Somonauk and Monica Rosa Weihofen Marcial of Somonauk

Jonathon Edward Hewitt of Peoria and Abigail Ann Coutre of Peoria

Trey Andrew Ragusa of Streator and Jessica Irene Bradley of Streator

Beau Taylor Jeffries of Streator and Mariah Lynn Horton of Streator

Julio Cesar Hernandez of Chicago and Jonathan Estrada of Chicago

Jacob Bradley Cornwall of Ottawa and Alexis Carol Anne Pries of Ottawa

David Allen Both of Seneca and Judy Marie Spicer of Seneca