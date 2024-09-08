La Salle County marriages: Aug. 16-30, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Aug. 16 through Aug. 30, 2024.
Trevor David Burns of Aurora and Krystle Marie Koszola of Aurora
Austin Gene Cremer of Minonk and Carly Ann Mesarchik of Minonk
James Alex Adair of Ottawa and Jenny Marie Gruensfelder of Ottawa
Michael Karl Bartling of Sheridan and Ashley Nicole Casey of Sheridan
Cody Jonathon Coop of Dixon and Kellsey May Stoudt of Dixon
Juan Pablo Calzada Esquivel of Aurora and Lilly Nicole Longino of Yorkville
Anthony Robert Rankin of Toluca and Kelsey Leigh Shirey of Toluca
Denis Kurtovic of Ottawa and Lanie Ann Kowalski of Ottawa
James Allen Hanchett of Streator and Christine Ann Guisti of Streator
Joshua Orville Yocum of Amboy and Faith Ann Schafer of Amboy
Frankie James Santoro of Oswego and Karen Kathleen Bublitz of Oswego
Ewan Reed Krisch of Sandwich and Alyssa Charlotte Broce of Sandwich
Kody Michael Kern of Demotte, Indiana, and Krystal Marie Hoover of Demotte, Indiana
Mitchell Denis Soulsby of Grand Ridge and Kristen Marie Hickey of New Lenox
Stephen James Westerman of Peru and Gerilyn Marie Hocking of Peru
Nicholas Lawrence Atherton of Naperville and Karlianne Marie Benbow of Naperville
Florin Pantazi of Streator and Helena Michálková of Streator
Ryan Robert Willet of Ottawa and Alyssa Grace Reitsma of Ottawa
Ralph Dean Gallup II of Ottawa and Kristin Leigh Williford of Ottawa
Adam Charles Stone of Cornell and Alexis Nicole Spradling of Cornell
Kalvin Michael Haltenhof of Ottawa and Lacey Lynn Rieuf of Ottawa
James Henry Bernard Hewitt of DeKalb and Alyssa Kay Celis Harms of DeKalb
Nicholas Ryan Remy of Somonauk and Monica Rosa Weihofen Marcial of Somonauk
Jonathon Edward Hewitt of Peoria and Abigail Ann Coutre of Peoria
Trey Andrew Ragusa of Streator and Jessica Irene Bradley of Streator
Beau Taylor Jeffries of Streator and Mariah Lynn Horton of Streator
Julio Cesar Hernandez of Chicago and Jonathan Estrada of Chicago
Jacob Bradley Cornwall of Ottawa and Alexis Carol Anne Pries of Ottawa
David Allen Both of Seneca and Judy Marie Spicer of Seneca