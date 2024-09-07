Pack healthy lunches with expert guidance at Peru Public Library

Peru Public Library at 1409 11th St. Illinois Extension educator Susan Glassman will present her Packing Power Meals, Creating Wholesome Lunches workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the library. (Derek Barichello)

Susan Glassman, an educator from the Nutrition and Wellness Program at the University of Illinois Extension, will share her “Packing Power Meals, Creating Wholesome Lunches” workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

In the class, Glassman will share how to plan, be innovative, pack a variety of food groups and stay on budget while creating wholesome lunches. Students also will get to spice up a yogurt parfait and try a sample, according to a news release from the Extension.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/powerlunch or call 815-224-0894. If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0894. Early requests are strongly encouraged.

University of Illinois Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and on the IVCC campus in Oglesby. For more information, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam unit office at 815-224-0894.