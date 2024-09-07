$1.1 million Peck Park renovations complete, fully open to visitors

Ottawa City Construction Coordinator Bill Boettcher (with scissors) cuts the ribbon at Thursday's grand opening of the newly-renovated Peck Park, while city officials look on. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Peck Park already had hosted quite a few patrons before the renovated park officially was deemed ready for business Thursday morning.

The $1.1 million rejuvenation of the playground areas around the ball diamonds – plus a little plumbing work on those fields’ concession stands – was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, with city of Ottawa construction coordinator Bill Boettcher doing the honors before a host of local government officials.

“It’s a great addition,” the Ottawa City Council’s Commissioner of Public Improvements Marla Pearson said. “The south side has been neglected for a long time, so it’s nice to have a newly remodeled park for the kids living there to enjoy. … It’s worth every penny to see the kids enjoying all of this so much already.”

Work on the park, located at 1510 State St. in Ottawa, began in August 2023, with the completed portions opening to the public with a soft launch Saturday. The project was budgeted and paid for using money from the city’s general fund.

Ottawa Commissioner Marla Pearson playfully checks out her handy work, the new splash pad at Ottawa’s south side Peck Park, on Thursday morning. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Among the new items in the park are a refurbished basketball court and a new pickleball court, both located just south of the main parking lot. Several new pieces of playground equipment for younger children to play on – including swings, a large jungle gym with multiple interactive baseball-themed features, as well as many other climbing structures – also were installed.

The city also went the extra expense of putting a soft but durable pour-and-play rubber surface beneath the climbing features in case a child should trip or fall.

Michaela Walters, 3, of Ottawa weighs her options as she approaches the new splash pad Thursday morning at Peck Park on Ottawa’s south side. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

But the key feature of the renovation has to be the splash pad, with jets squirting from several spouts that look like baseballs, soccer balls and basketballs. The water supply can be activated by pushing a button, bringing the entire area to life with cooling water.

“I’m most impressed by the splash pad,” Pearson said. “It’s the third one we’ve added to the city, and this is twice as big as the one at Thornton Park, which is also amazing. … We incorporated the baseball and softball into the theme of the new equipment, so when the younger kids have brothers and sisters playing ball, it gives them something fun to do while the parents watch the game.

“There’s been a lot of infrastructure improvements here that took a little over a year to complete, but I’m sure it will be worth it to the people on the south side. … Now it’s on to Allen Park and having that done by the end of this month.”

The work at Allen Park, a $1.1 million effort paid for in large part by a state Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant, consists mainly of flood-proofing the lower portion closest to the river by creating game areas in concrete, such as bags boards and chess/checker tables that are resistant to high waters.

The hill leading up to Hitt Street has been terraced and includes new sidewalks and a concrete staircase leading to the top, where there will be more conventional metal playground equipment installed.