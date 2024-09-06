Two Oglesby properties to be demolished

Oglesby has a message for city residents: Whenever there’s a power outage, stay away from workers trying to restore service.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Oglesby City Council, Commissioner Rich Baldridge said the electric department has had intermittent trouble with gawkers and unsolicited volunteers offering to help. It happened again on Labor Day, when workers restored power after less than two hours following an unexpected equipment failure.

One wrong move could be the last.” — Oglesby Commissioner Rich Baldridge

Baldridge said there are two risks. First, just because the power is out doesn’t mean a bystander cannot be shocked, injured or killed. Second, workers need to concentrate, which means distractions or interruptions can be fatal.

“You can’t help,” Baldridge said. “One wrong move could be the last.”

Other matters

Separately, two eyesore properties will be torn down, although timelines are fluid.

The council placed on file bids for demolition of structures at 314 California Ave. and 620 N. Columbia Ave., to be funded by the Strong Communities Grant Program. The lowest package was Anthem Excavation with a bid of $58,500 for the two properties.

Finally, Commissioner Don Finley announced that ambulance director Cathie Edens is retiring, effective Nov. 16. While the city is actively training a replacement, it is seeking volunteers to keep the department fully staffed.

“I wish Cathie the best,” Finley said, urging residents to watch for a party or reception in Edens’ honor that would be funded at private (not city) expense.