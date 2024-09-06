Bureau Valley volleyball clips Amboy: BCR roundup, Thursday, Sept. 5

Volleyball

Bureau Valley 2, Amboy 0: The Storm beat host Amboy 25-23, 25-13 in a battle of former Three Rivers rivals Thursday at Amboy.

Taylor Neuhalfen led the Storm with seven kills, also contributing two blocks, nine digs and five points. Other leading contributors included Kinley Canady (3 digs, 7 points, 3 aces, 3 kills), Emma Mussche (4 digs, 5 assists), Maddie Wetzell (5 digs, 7 points, 2 aces, 2 kills) and Libby Endress (9 digs, 11 assists, 4 points).

Kewanee 2, Princeton 0: The Tigresses won the first game 25-19, but couldn’t finish off the match, falling 25-15, 25-21 to the host Boilermakers.

Keighley Davis led the Tigresses with eight kills and three blocks. Other leaders for PHS were Kathy Maciczak with 16 points and Makayla Hecht with 23 assists, Caroline Keutzer with seven kills and Ellie Harp and Keely Lawson with six kills each.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Hall 0: The Panthers won the Three Rivers East battle 25-17, 22-25, 25-15.

Boys golf

At Sheffiield: Wyatt Novotny carded a 36 to claim medalist honors to lead Bureau Valley (157) to a sweep over Midland (170) and St. Bede (176) Thursday at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

Also for the Storm, Logan Philhower had a 38 and Collin Stabler and Atticus Middelton each had 43s.

Chris Gedraitis shot a 42 to lead St. Bede with Zach Husser adding a 43, Abe Wiesbrock a 45 and Caden Carls a 46.

At Kewanee: Jackson Mason and Luke Smith each shot a 43 to share medalist honors and help Princeton to a 176-190 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers Conference victory at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee.

Kaiden Coomer had a 44 for Princeton, while Jayden Fulkerson added a 46.

Boys soccer

Alleman 7, Princeton 0: The Tigers lost a nonconference game in Moline.

Girls golf

At Sheffield: Michaela Noder led host Bureau Valley with a 51 Thursday in a triangular with St. Bede and Midland at Hidden Lake Golf Club. Also for BV, Faith Hanson had a 59, Gracie Phillips a 62 and Elizabeth Bowyer a 67.

No other information was available.