Golf: Hall breaks 150 mark, sweeps triangular at Spring Creek

Hall's Landen Plym claimed medalist honors at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

The Hall boys golf team continues to heat up on the links.

The Red Devils broke the 150 mark Wednesday, shooting a blistering 148 at Spring Creek Golf Course to defeat Mendota (165) and Rockridge (170).

Landen Plym shot a 3-under par 32 to claim medalist honors. Johnni Escatel carded a 37 for Hall, while Noah Plym had a 39 and Jacob Diaz added a 40.

At Sterling: Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 39 as the Storm (185) lost a nonconference match Wednesday at Emerald Hill Golf Course against host Sterling (169).

Also scoring for the Storm were Landon Smith (47), Landen Birdsley (49) and Logan Philhower (50).

GIRLS GOLF

At Prophetstown: Princeton came in with a dead even heat with host Erie-Prophetstown Wednesday at Prophet Hills Golf Course, both shooting a 201. The fifth-score tiebreaker went to the Panthers.

Addie Carr and Reese Reviglio both shot 49s to lead the Tigresses. Also for PHS, Hanna Claiborne shot a 50, Samantha Woolley a 53, Hall Peterson a 61 and Illyana Jones a 68.