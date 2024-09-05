Fresh from the Midwest to bring local artists to Illini Park in Marseilles

Fresh from the Midwest will take place at Illini Park in Marseilles on Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring performances by local musicians along with a variety of artisan and vendor booths. (Photo Provided by Christina Eltrevoog)

Fresh from the Midwest is back at Illini Park in Marseilles this Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring local musicians, artisans and vendors.

From noon to 10 p.m., the park will host a variety of local artists on stage, celebrating the unique and diverse talent of the Illinois Valley.

This year’s festival features a lineup of over 20 performers, and sponsors for the event include many different local businesses and organizations, helping to make the festival possible.

The event, which supports Illini State Park’s improvement projects and the performing artists, encourages attendees to make a suggested $20 donation, though admission is free.

This year’s festival features a lineup of over 20 local performers and artists from noon to 10 p.m. (Photo Provided by Christina Eltrevoog)

Christina Eltrevoog, one of the event organizers, expressed her excitement about the festival’s return this year.

“We’re thrilled to showcase so many talented musicians from our region. Our goal is not only to provide a platform for these artists to share their original compositions but also to inspire the public to connect with their own creativity,” Eltrevoog said.

Eltrevoog said the festival’s unique approach sets it apart from other music events.

While many music festivals feature high energy acts as the finale, Fresh from the Midwest offers a more relaxed, intimate experience in the evening.

“We like to feature full bands and energetic performances during the day and then shift to more mellow, singer-songwriter performances in the evening,” Eltrevoog said. “The evening performances have a special quality here because of the park’s remote location, allowing us to create a unique ambiance with the glow of the stage and the starry sky.”

Local artisans and vendors will also be present, adding to the festival’s local community feel. Attendees can visit booths featuring tie-dye crafts, painted plaster objects, wire-wrapped jewelry and more.

“We really want to make this event accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” Eltrevoog said. “It’s not just about the music, it’s about bringing people together and supporting local talent and creativity in all its forms.”

For more information on the upcoming event, visit their website or follow their Facebook page.