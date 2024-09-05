Aldi, Starbucks proposed for Princeton development

An aerial view of the former Midland Bank on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the corner of Backbone Road and Main Street in Princeton. The Princeton City Council met to discuss an ordinance approving the final plat of the Michael's Plaza subdivision with a proposal for an Aldi grocery store and Starbucks. Starbucks expects to break ground in the next 30 days with Aldi slated for spring 2025. (Scott Anderson)

An Aldi grocery store and Starbucks could be coming to Princeton after the Princeton City Council gave the green light Tuesday to the new Michael’s Plaza development at the corner of Backbone Road and Main Street.

The council approved in an unanimous vote the ordinance approving the final plat of subdivision for the new development. The developers sought to reconfigure the existing five parcels into three new lots, with a Starbucks slated for the corner lot and an Aldi for the central lot.

Previously occupied by a bank and an eight-plex apartment building that was demolished several years ago, the area is now set for new commercial growth.

Princeton’s Planning and Zoning Administrator Pete Nelson spoke to council on Tuesday night before they voted on the decision and said the site has been a target for developers for some time.

“Princeton has been on the radar of these developers for a while,” Nelson said. “They’ve reached a point where they believe the city can support more development.”

Mayor Raymond Mabry also expressed enthusiasm about the project.

“We’re excited about this development coming to Princeton and appreciate the investment that the developers are making,” Mabry said.

He emphasized the positive impact of the project on the community, noting that the redevelopment will address a “somewhat blighted area” in Princeton.

“The old bank building has been a tired-looking structure for quite some time, so we appreciate the improvements being made.” Mabry said.

An aerial view of the former Midland Bank on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the corner of Backbone Road and Main Street in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Mabry also mentioned that the new buildings will eventually be added to the tax rolls, benefiting all local taxing bodies, including school districts, park districts, and libraries.

Nelson highlighted the progress of the project to this point, saying it’s moving swiftly through the design phase and is nearing the point of completion.

“Starbucks aims to break ground this fall, and Aldi is expected to begin construction in the spring, though these timelines may change,” he said.