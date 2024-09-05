4-year-old child attacked by dog in Streator

A 4-year-old child was attacked by a dog Wednesday evening at a residence in northeastern Streator, according to the Streator Police Department.

The child had been left in the care of an adult, who was the owner of the dog. The dog was identified by police as being a pit bull.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and the child was flown to OSF HealthCare in Peoria for surgery and treatment of facial injuries from the attack. The child’s parents are with the child at the hospital.

The dog was taken into custody by Streator Animal Control on Wednesday and was euthanized on Thursday in accordance with procedures for incidents of this nature, according to the police department’s release.

The dog’s remains are being examined at a laboratory to check for any diseases that might be relevant to the child’s ongoing medical care.

The biting is under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

This is a developing story. Shaw Local News Network will provide updates as more information becomes available.